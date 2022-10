Brown was sent down to the Fort Wayne Mad Ants, Tony East of WTHR Channel 13 Indianapolis reports

Brown signed a two-way deal with the Pacers after being selected 48th overall this past year and was expected to split time between the Pacers and their G League affiliate. Look for Brown to receive ample minutes with the Mad Ants for the foreseeable future, but he may get called up later in the season due to the Pacers' rebuilding status.