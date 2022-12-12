Brown has been diagnosed with a stress reaction in his right tibia and will be re-evaluated in two weeks, Dustin Dopirak of The Indianapolis Star reports.
Brown's rookie season has been placed on pause after sustaining a leg injury. While he's failed to produce at the NBA level this season, the Baylor product is averaging 11.3 points and 6.5 rebounds across his first six G League showings with the Fort Wane Mad Ants.
