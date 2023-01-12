Pacers head coach Rick Carlisle said Tuesday that Brown (lower leg) has been cleared to take part in more activities during practice, but the rookie remains without a clear timeline to make his season debut, Tony East of SI.com reports.

Brown, a rookie second-round draft pick out of Baylor, has been sidelined since the second week of December with a stress reaction of his right tibia. Considering that Brown is one of the Pacers' two two-way players, he'll likely return to action with the G League's Fort Wayne Mad Ants rather than with the NBA team once he advances to the point of being cleared to play in games. Since Carlisle hasn't specified that Brown has been cleared for full-contact, 5-on-5 work, the 19-year-old's absence will most likely stretch into next week, if not longer.