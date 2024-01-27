Brown racked up 25 points (11-17 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 1-3 FT), five rebounds and three assists in 34 minutes during Tuesday's 122-110 win over capital city

Brown continues to be a synergistic scorer inside the arc, as opposed to a player lighting it up from deep or transitioning into a 3&D role. His plus-14 net rating was second best on the Mad Ants on Tuesday, trailing only starting point guard Elfrid Payton.