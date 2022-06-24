Brown was selected by the Timberwolves with the 48th overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft and subsequently traded to the Pacers, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.

Brown is an extremely athletic player who's also a great defender across multiple positions. The 6-foot-8 freshman averaged 9.7 points, 4.9 rebounds and 1.9 assists across 34 games with Baylor this past season. He also drilled 34.1 percent of his threes -- albeit on limited attempts -- and shot 58.4 percent overall from the field. The primary appeal with Brown in his athleticism. He'll be more of a longer-term developmental project for the Pacers.