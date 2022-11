Brown registered 19 points (7-15 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), six rebounds, two steals and one assist in 37 minutes during Sunday's 130-123 win over Grand Rapids.

After a quiet season opener, Brown was more aggressive offensively in Fort Wayne's second contest. Across two games, the 19-year-old is averaging 13.5 points on 45.8 percent shooting from the field.