Brown (recently traded) isn't listed on the injury report ahead of Tuesday's game against the Knicks.

Brown was dealt to the Pacers on Thursday but has not been able to suit up in the two games since the trade. It appears he'll be available if called upon Tuesday after the team left him off the injury report, though it's unclear how much of a role he'll have with this Indiana rotation while sitting behind Aaron Nesmith (hand), Jarace Walker and Ben Sheppard.