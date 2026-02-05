Brown and Ivica Zubac (personal) are being traded to the Pacers on Thursday in exchange for Bennedict Mathurin (rest), Isaiah Jackson, two first-round picks and a second-round pick, Shams Charania of ESPN reports.

Brown will help back up Pascal Siakam (rest) in Indiana, but it's unlikely the former will suddenly emerge with fantasy value on his new team. Over 118 career games through three years of NBA experience, Brown has recorded averages of 2.3 points and 1.5 rebounds per contest. He should be considered questionable for Friday's game against Milwaukee.