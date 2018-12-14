Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Available to play Friday
O'Quinn (illness) is available to play in Friday's game against the 76ers.
O'Quinn popped up on the injury report due to an undisclosed illness, but it looks like it won't be an issue for the big man. O'Quinn, however, hasn't played in seven of the last eight games and will remain a deep bench option unless the Pacers' frontcourt becomes riddled with injuries.
