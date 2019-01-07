Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Blocks four shots Sunday
O'Quinn compiled nine points, seven rebounds, four blocks, and three assists in 17 minutes during Sunday's 121-105 loss to Toronto.
O'Quinn put up one of his better games of the season Sunday, taking advantage of Myles Turner (shoulder) being out with an injury. O'Quinn is one of the premier per-minute producers in the league and that was on display here as he racked up four blocks in just 17 minutes. If Turner misses further time, O'Quinn could be worth streaming in if you need some cheap big man stats in a hurry.
