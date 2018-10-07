Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Chips in across the board Saturday

O'Quinn tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason loss to Memphis.

O'Quinn played 17 minutes off the bench Saturday but was able to put up a well-rounded line. He is going to struggle to see enough minutes to warrant any real fantasy value but he has shown that he can contribute even in limited playing time. An injury could pave the way for O'Quinn to make a standard league impact but for now, he is only a deeper format kind of guy.