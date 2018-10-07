Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Chips in across the board Saturday
O'Quinn tallied four points (2-6 FG, 0-1 3Pt), five rebounds, three assists, two blocks, and one steal in 17 minutes during Saturday's 109-104 preseason loss to Memphis.
O'Quinn played 17 minutes off the bench Saturday but was able to put up a well-rounded line. He is going to struggle to see enough minutes to warrant any real fantasy value but he has shown that he can contribute even in limited playing time. An injury could pave the way for O'Quinn to make a standard league impact but for now, he is only a deeper format kind of guy.
More News
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Inks one-year deal with Pacers•
-
Kyle O'Quinn: Declines option, becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Nice season in year No. 6•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Posts double-double Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles in victory Friday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting Friday•
-
Fantasy basketball rankings and sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hoops: Potential Busts
Limiting risk and avoiding overpaying for later in your drafts might be the key to your Fantasy...
-
Breakouts: Randle, Gordon set to blow
Looking for the next superstar in Fantasy hoops? We've got some contenders to consider as you...
-
Enigmatic Fultz among sleepers
Where to find value in your draft? Here are seven candidates who can deliver it.
-
Rotisserie Mock Draft
Check out the results of our first Fantasy hoops mock draft of the season.