Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Doesn't play Wednesday
O'Quinn (illness) was inactive for Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Hawks.
Listed as questionable heading into the day, O'Quinn was ultimately given the night off for further recovery. He should have a better chance at making it back for Friday's game against the Pistons, but it's unlikely he'll be included in coach Nate McMillan's rotation in such a scenario. O'Quinn has earned minutes in just three of the Pacers' last 15 contests.
More News
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Listed as questionable•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Available to play Friday•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Added to injury report•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Fills up stat sheet in Friday's win•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Plays two minutes in Wednesday's loss•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Drops 16 off bench in win over Nets•
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 11
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 11 Waiver Wire
We go through the top options to add for Week 11 and beyond.
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 11 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 11 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With most teams in the league set to play three games, who should you be relying on in Week...
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 11
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 10 NBA Injury Analysis
What is the deal with Markelle Fultz, Dennis Smith Jr. and more? Jeff Stotts tries to help...