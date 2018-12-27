O'Quinn (illness) was inactive for Wednesday's 129-121 victory over the Hawks.

Listed as questionable heading into the day, O'Quinn was ultimately given the night off for further recovery. He should have a better chance at making it back for Friday's game against the Pistons, but it's unlikely he'll be included in coach Nate McMillan's rotation in such a scenario. O'Quinn has earned minutes in just three of the Pacers' last 15 contests.