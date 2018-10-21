O'Quinn scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in only 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-112 win over the Nets.

Incredibly, every Pacer who played significant minutes in the game hit for double digits, but it was O'Quinn who led the second unit in scoring on the night. The 28-year-old saw his role increase due to Domantas Sabonis' ankle injury, having only played eight total minutes in Indiana's prior two games, and O'Quinn could have some fantasy value in the short term if Sabonis ends up missing more action.