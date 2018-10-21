Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Drops 16 off bench in win over Nets
O'Quinn scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-2 FT) while adding eight rebounds, two blocks, an assist and a steal in only 19 minutes off the bench during Saturday's 132-112 win over the Nets.
Incredibly, every Pacer who played significant minutes in the game hit for double digits, but it was O'Quinn who led the second unit in scoring on the night. The 28-year-old saw his role increase due to Domantas Sabonis' ankle injury, having only played eight total minutes in Indiana's prior two games, and O'Quinn could have some fantasy value in the short term if Sabonis ends up missing more action.
More News
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Chips in across the board Saturday•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Inks one-year deal with Pacers•
-
Kyle O'Quinn: Declines option, becomes unrestricted free agent•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Nice season in year No. 6•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Posts double-double Saturday•
-
Knicks' Kyle O'Quinn: Double-doubles in victory Friday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Week 2 Preview
Take a look at the schedule for Week 2 of the Fantasy hoops season, and see who should be in...
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
2018 Fantasy basketball: Best sleepers
SportsLine simulated the entire NBA season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Basketball...
-
NBA: Biggest 2018-19 Fantasy breakouts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NBA season 10,000 times
-
Sleepers, Breakouts, Busts
Chris Towers goes through every team to identify one key player you need to know about before...
-
H2H points mock draft
The 2018-19 season only a week from tipping off, we do a mock draft to help you get ready to...