Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Fills up stat sheet in Friday's win
O'Quinn contributed 12 points (6-11 FG, 0-1 3Pt), 10 rebounds, two assists, two steals, and two blocks in 27 minutes during Friday's 112-90 win over the Magic.
O'Quinn was exceptional filling in for Domantas Sabonis (illness). It was O'Quinn's first double-double of the season, and he managed season highs in rebounds, steals, and minutes despite not seeing the floor in any of the last four contests. It's unclear whether Sabonis will be sidelined for Saturday's matchup with the Kings, but if so O'Quinn would again be a decent option in daily leagues.
