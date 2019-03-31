O'Quinn (DNP-Coach's Decision) did not see the floor during Saturday's 121-116 loss to the Magic.

O'Quinn hasn't played in any of the last three tilts, and he appeared in only six games during the month of March. Given the team's depth at the center position, O'Quinn isn't a trustworthy option so long as Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis are healthy.

