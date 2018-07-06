Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Inks one-year deal with Pacers
O'Quinn and the Pacers agreed to terms on a one-year, $4.5 million contract Friday, Shams Charania of Yahoo reports.
Having already added Tyreke Evans and Doug McDermott, the Pacers will beef up their bench with another solid veteran in O'Quinn, who appeared in 77 games for the Knicks last season. O'Quinn averaged 7.1 points and 6.1 rebounds to go with 2.1 assists and 1.3 blocks per game -- both career-bests. With Myles Turner locked into the starting center spot, O'Quinn will likely slot in as the No. 3 option behind Domantas Sabonis, thought the two will battle for minutes.
