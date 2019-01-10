Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Leads bench scoring effort
O'Quinn scored 11 points (5-7 FG, 1-1 3Pt) and accrued five rebounds along with three assists across 21 minutes Wednesday against the Celtics.
O'Quinn received his most playing time since Dec. 7 and made the most of his opportunities, knocking home five of seven of his shots from the floor and draining his lone attempt from beyond the arc. The Norfolk State product could continue to see an uptick in minutes until Myles Turner returns from a shoulder injury.
