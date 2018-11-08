O'Quinn had zero points (0-2 FG, 0-1 3Pt), one rebound, and one assist in two minutes during Wednesday's 100-94 loss to the 76ers.

O'Quinn had been a healthy scratch in each of the last three contests, and he has earned only three minutes in each of his last three appearances. With Myles Turner and Domantas Sabonis both firmly ahead of O'Quinn on the depth chart, the 28-year-old veteran can be left on waiver wires in most leagues.