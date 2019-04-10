Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Starting in finale
O'Quinn will start Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.
Myles Turner, along with a myriad of others, are sitting Wednesday. In two prior starts this season, O'Quinn has averaged 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.5 minutes.
More News
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Healthy scratch for Saturday's loss•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Well-rounded line in win•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Expected to start Friday•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Leads bench scoring effort•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: Blocks four shots Sunday•
-
Pacers' Kyle O'Quinn: No longer on injury report•
-
Week 26 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the NBA season.
-
Week 26 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? Yes, some leagues play until the bitter end.
-
NBA Rookie Watch
Nearing the end of the season, Nick Whalen checks in on the first-year players impacting the...
-
Week 25 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and even next season as we wrap the Fantasy playoff...
-
Week 25 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Who can help you in this Fantasy crunch time? The schedule is more even than usual in the last...
-
Week 24 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...