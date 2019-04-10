O'Quinn will start Wednesday's regular-season finale against the Hawks, Kevin Chouinard of the Hawks' official site reports.

Myles Turner, along with a myriad of others, are sitting Wednesday. In two prior starts this season, O'Quinn has averaged 8.0 points, 8.0 rebounds, 4.0 assists and 1.5 steals in 20.5 minutes.

