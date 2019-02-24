O'Quinn collected eight points (4-6 FG), six rebounds, five assists, and one steal in 21 minutes during Saturday's 119-112 win over the Wizards.

O'Quinn drew his second straight start and delivered another solid stat line, this after posting eight points (3-6 FG, 2-2 FT), 10 boards, three dimes, and two steals in 20 minutes during Friday's win over the Pelicans. With Myles Turner (hip) sidelined these last two games, O'Quinn has stepped up, but as soon as Turner returns O'Quinn will once again become an afterthought in the rotation.