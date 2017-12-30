Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive outing in spot duty
Stephenson tallied 18 points (8-19 FG, 2-5 3Pt), nine rebounds and three assists across 35 minutes in Friday's 119-107 loss to the Bulls.
Stephenson drew a second consecutive start for Victor Oladipo (knee) and was productive once again, posting a second straight double-digit shooting effort and 2-for-5 tally from three-point range. The 27-year-old has also turned in excellent work on the glass (12.0 rebounds over the last two games), providing his fantasy owners with a significant boost in production. While his time with the first unit is expected to end as soon as Oladipo is ready to return to the lineup, it appears the latter will miss at least Sunday's game against the Timberwolves, providing Stephenson with one more opportunity in the starting five, at a minimum.
