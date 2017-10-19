Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 points Wednesday

Stephenson finished with 16 points (6-19 FG, 2-9 3Pt, 2-5 FT), three assists, one rebound, one steal and one block across 24 minutes during Wednesday's 140-131 win over the Nets.

Despite playing only 24 minutes, Stephenson fired off 19 shots Wednesday. He didn't rack up much else in the box score, but if he continues to take a high volume of shots, he should be looked at in many fantasy formats as a waiver wire pickup or flier in DFS.