Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Eventful performance in Game 4 loss

Stephenson generated 11 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt), six assists, two rebounds, one steal and one block across 23 minutes during Indiana's 104-100 loss to the Cavaliers in Game 4 of their Eastern Conference first-round playoff series.

Stephenson was productive off the bench once again, but he also was counterproductive to the Pacers' chances of making a late comeback. The mercurial wing got a bit too exuberant while trying to wrestle the ball away from the Cavs' Jeff Green with nine seconds remaining, resulting in both players tumbling to the floor and Stephenson being whistled for the foul. Green went on to make the subsequent pair of free throws to help seal Cleveland's win, putting a damper on Stephenson's third double-digit scoring effort over the first four games of the season. He'll look to make key second-unit contributions without the extracurricular activity when the Pacers try to secure a victory in Wednesday's Game 5.