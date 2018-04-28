Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Feisty yet again in victory Friday

Stephenson totaled 12 points (5-12 FG, 2-7 3Pt, 0-2 FT), six assists, two rebounds and one steal in 26 minutes during Friday's 121-87 victory over Cleveland.

Stephenson was a factor once again Friday, helping the Pacers to a comfortable victory. While his numbers don't jump off the board by any means, his impact on both ends of the floor is unquestionable. He will need to bring his energy again on Sunday if the Pacers hope to advance to the second-round in what is a must-win game.