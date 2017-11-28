Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Fills up box score in 24 minutes

Stephenson scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.

Stephenson has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests. He has also grabbed five or more boards in eight straight and handed out five or more assists in three of the last four. Stephenson got off to a slow start this season, but he has been playing much better in November than he did in October. Pacers' coach Nate McMillan has often stuck with an eight-man rotation, allowing Stephenson to see decent minutes despite operating in a reserve role. At the end of the day, he's still pretty inconsistent.