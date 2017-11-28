Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Fills up box score in 24 minutes
Stephenson scored 18 points (7-11 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, five assists, one steal, and one block in 24 minutes during Monday's 121-109 win over the Magic.
Stephenson has scored in double figures in three consecutive contests. He has also grabbed five or more boards in eight straight and handed out five or more assists in three of the last four. Stephenson got off to a slow start this season, but he has been playing much better in November than he did in October. Pacers' coach Nate McMillan has often stuck with an eight-man rotation, allowing Stephenson to see decent minutes despite operating in a reserve role. At the end of the day, he's still pretty inconsistent.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Returning to bench Monday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting in place of Oladipo (knee)•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 18 points in win over Toronto•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Two rebounds shy of double-double•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 points Wednesday•
-
Waiver targets: Follow the injuries
Injuries to Patrick Beverley and John Wall create chances for Milos Teodosic and Tim Frazier,...
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.