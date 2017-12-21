Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Fills up box score in Wednesday's win
Stephenson scored 10 points (4-6 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go along with eight rebounds, six assists, and one block in 26 minutes during Wednesday's 105-95 win over the Hawks.
Stephenson continues to be a consistent contributor off the bench, providing decent production in the scoring, rebounding, and assist departments. While Stephenson fills it up in those areas despite operating as a reserve, there's only so much he can accomplish when he typically spends more than half the night on the pine. In other words, this performance is likely his ceiling, not something to expect on a regular basis.
