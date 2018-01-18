Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Game-time call Thursday
Stephenson is dealing with an illness and will be a game-time decision for Thursday's matchup with the Trail Blazers.
While an illness shouldn't keep Stephenson out for an extended period of time, there's certainly a chance he sits out Thursday, though final word may not be released until just before tip-off. With the Pacers playing the late game at 10:00pm ET, there's a chance we might not know his status until after lineup lock, so it will likely be a situation to avoid for fantasy purposes.
