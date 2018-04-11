Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Grabs 13 rebounds in regular season finale
Stephenson tallied nine points (3-10 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 2-4 FT), 13 rebounds, four assists, two steals and one block across 33 minutes during a 119-93 loss to the Hornets on Tuesday.
Stephenson's 13 rebounds marked his second best total of the season as he benefited from the absence of several of the team's players in the regular season finale. His effort across the last two games marked the only time all season that he had consecutive double-digit rebounding games consecutively.
