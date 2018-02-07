Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Heading back to bench Wednesday

Stephenson, with Victor Oladipo (illness) returning to the starting five, will head back to the bench for Wednesday's contest against the Pelicans, Clifton Brown of The Indianapolis Star reports.

Stephenson played 38 minutes during Monday's start, posting 13 points, nine rebounds, six assists and two steals, though also turned the ball over six times. He'll head back to a bench role Wednesday where he won't be asked to handle the ball as frequently. Coming off the bench this season, Stephenson has averaged 8.7 points, 5.1 rebounds and 2.9 assists across 22.0 minutes per contest.