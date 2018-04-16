Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Impactful player Sunday

Stephenson tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), and five rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 victory over Cleveland.

Stephenson was a thorn in the Cavaliers side Sunday, bringing his trademark energy to the floor. Despite not producing in spades on the stat sheet, he was a pest on defense and made some nice shots on offense. He will look to continue to unhinge the Cavaliers gameplan once again on Wednesday in game two.

