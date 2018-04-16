Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Impactful player Sunday
Stephenson tallied 12 points (5-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-3 FT), and five rebounds in 17 minutes during Sunday's 98-80 victory over Cleveland.
Stephenson was a thorn in the Cavaliers side Sunday, bringing his trademark energy to the floor. Despite not producing in spades on the stat sheet, he was a pest on defense and made some nice shots on offense. He will look to continue to unhinge the Cavaliers gameplan once again on Wednesday in game two.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Grabs 13 rebounds in regular season finale•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Tuesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Triple-double alert in Sunday's victory•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 25 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....