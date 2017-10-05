Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Plays team-high 25 minutes on Wednesday

Stephenson recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during a 104-86 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.

Stephenson played more than any other Pacer during the team's opening preseason encounter, and contributed a nice all-around line. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Stephenson factor into the team's rotation this season, considering their relative lack of depth. All-around efforts like this from Stephenson could be a possibility each game once the regular season starts.