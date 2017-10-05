Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Plays team-high 25 minutes on Wednesday
Stephenson recorded 17 points (7-14 FG, 3-7 3Pt), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 25 minutes during a 104-86 win over the Bucks on Wednesday.
Stephenson played more than any other Pacer during the team's opening preseason encounter, and contributed a nice all-around line. It wouldn't be a surprise to see Stephenson factor into the team's rotation this season, considering their relative lack of depth. All-around efforts like this from Stephenson could be a possibility each game once the regular season starts.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 22 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Provides 13 points, six boards in Game 3•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 off bench in Game 1•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Has significant role off bench•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Officially joins Indiana•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: To sign multi-year deal with Pacers•
-
Mock Draft: Westbrook goes No. 1
When you've got the top pick, you have an easy choice to make: Just take Russell Westbrook....
-
Instant Reaction: Melo trade
A wild NBA offseason gets capped off with one more big trade, as Carmelo Anthony joins Russell...
-
12-team Mock Draft results
Check out the results of our first mock draft of the season, with members of the Fantasy i...
-
Impressive rookies: Top targets?
Markelle Fultz, Lonzo Ball, Jayson Tatum and Josh Jackson were the first to be drafted, but...
-
Embiid, Thomas headline bust candidates
You don't want to risk ruining your Fantasy team on Draft Day, and avoiding these big names...
-
Wild offseason recap
Did you miss everything that happened in the NBA this summer? Don't worry, we have everything...