Play

Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Produces 11 points off bench Friday

Stephenson contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Cavaliers.

Playing against his favorite opponent in LeBron James, Stephenson recorded his first double-digit point outing in the last seven contests. His minutes and role remain limited, so it's hard to see him gaining much value moving forward in the season.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories