Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Produces 11 points off bench Friday
Stephenson contributed 11 points (4-7 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three rebounds and two assists across 23 minutes in Friday's 115-108 loss to the Cavaliers.
Playing against his favorite opponent in LeBron James, Stephenson recorded his first double-digit point outing in the last seven contests. His minutes and role remain limited, so it's hard to see him gaining much value moving forward in the season.
