Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable with sore thigh
Stephenson is considered questionable for Wednesday's game against Memphis with a sore right thigh.
Stephenson likely picked up the injury at some point during Monday's win over the Hornets, in which he had 10 points, four rebounds and two assists in 22 minutes. His presence on the injury report could very well just be precautionary, but more information should be available at shootaround Wednesday morning.
