Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable with sprained ankle Sunday
Stephenson is questionable for Sunday's game against the Nuggets due to a sprained left ankle.
This is the first news of Stephenson dealing with an ankle sprain, so it most likely occurred during Friday's victory over the Cavaliers. More word on his availability will probably emerge after he tests out the injury during Sunday's morning shootaround. If he's ultimately held out of the contest, a myriad of Pacers players could chip in to absorb his minutes, as Stephenson can play point guard, shooting guard and small forward. Some candidates include Cory Joseph, Joe Young and T.J. Leaf.
