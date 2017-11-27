Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Returning to bench Monday
Stephenson will come off the bench for Monday's game against the Magic.
With Victor Oladipo (knee) sidelined on Saturday against the Celtics, Stephenson picked up the spot start and posted 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists across 36 minutes. It was a monster workload for the do-it-all wing, but with Oladipo back and re-taking his spot in the top unit, Stephenson should see some reductions across the board with the demotion to the bench. Look for a down tick in minutes to the mid-to-low 20's, which will restrict his overall upside as a fantasy commodity.
