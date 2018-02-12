Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 15 off bench Sunday
Stephenson scored 15 points (6-9 FG, 3-6 3Pt) while adding four rebounds, two assists and a steal in 21 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 121-113 win over the Knicks.
He's putting together the most consistent stretch of his season, scoring in double digits in eight of the last nine games while averaging 12.9 points, 5.3 boards, 3.6 assists and 1.4 three-pointers. Stephenson would need an injury ahead of him on the depth chart to produce roster-worthy numbers in shallow fantasy leagues, but in his current role he's providing a solid veteran presence on the Pacers' second unit.
