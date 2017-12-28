Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 points in 36 minutes
Stephenson scored 16 points (7-12 FG, 2-5 3Pt), grabbed 15 rebounds, dished five assists, and collected two steals across 36 minutes Wednesday in Indiana's loss to Dallas.
With star guard Victor Oladipo (knee) out, Stephenson stepped up in a big way for Indiana. He got the start in Oladipo's absence and posted a double-double. Stephenson has performed well in the role of sixth-man for Indiana. So far in December, he is averaging 9.7 points, 6.2 rebounds, and 3.1 assists. If Oladipo remains out, Stephenson's value will rise as a result of the extended opportunities.
