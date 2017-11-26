Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 points Saturday

Stephenson scored 16 points (5-9 FG, 2-5 3PT, 4-4 FT) to go along with eight rebounds and five assists in Saturday's 108-98 loss to Boston.

Starting in the place of Victor Oladipo (knee), Stephenson made the most of his first start of the season, scoring 16 points. Depending on how lengthy Oladipo's absence will be, Stephenson made a strong case for staying in the starting lineup in the meantime. However, beyond Saturday's performance, he has averaged a meager 6.8 points. All in all, Stephenson's maximum value may come in the short term as an injury replacement.