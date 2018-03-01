Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 18 points off bench
Stephenson had 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to Atlanta.
Stephenson continues to see his minutes fluctuate, seeing 30 minutes in this one. Cory Joseph was terrible, affording more time to Stephenson. When given time he can put up some value, but given the volatility of his role, he is merely a deeper league option.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Teases triple-double off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 15 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Set to start Monday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will play Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable with sore thigh•
-
Hoops Week 20 Stock Watch
As the Fantasy Hoops season nears its playoffs, here are the players who are making moves for...
-
Week 20 Waiver Wire: Stretch adds
Refreshed after the All-Star Break? Alex Rikleen helps you target waiver help and has key schedule...
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...