Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 18 points off bench

Stephenson had 18 points (7-14 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), six rebounds, two assists and one steal in 30 minutes during Wednesday's 107-102 loss to Atlanta.

Stephenson continues to see his minutes fluctuate, seeing 30 minutes in this one. Cory Joseph was terrible, affording more time to Stephenson. When given time he can put up some value, but given the volatility of his role, he is merely a deeper league option.