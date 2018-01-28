Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 21 points Saturday

Stephenson collected 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.

Stephenson saw extended run Saturday night as the 31 minutes marked his highest such total in the last nine contests. He took those minutes and ran with them, making a season-high nine shots from the floor. It'll be interesting to see how the Pacers utilize Stephenson going forward, as he is worthy of starters minutes but has been playing great off the bench in recent games.