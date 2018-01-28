Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 21 points Saturday
Stephenson collected 21 points (9-13 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 2-2 FT), six assists, five rebounds and two steals across 31 minutes in Saturday's 114-112 victory over the Magic.
Stephenson saw extended run Saturday night as the 31 minutes marked his highest such total in the last nine contests. He took those minutes and ran with them, making a season-high nine shots from the floor. It'll be interesting to see how the Pacers utilize Stephenson going forward, as he is worthy of starters minutes but has been playing great off the bench in recent games.
More News
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Produces 11 points off bench Friday
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be available Thursday
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Game-time call Thursday
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Moving back to bench
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Another productive outing in spot duty
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 16 points in 36 minutes
