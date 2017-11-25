Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 18 points in win over Toronto
Stephenson provided a season-high 18 points (7-9 FG, 4-4 3PT) and seven rebounds off the Pacers bench in a 107-104 win over the Toronto Raptors on Friday.
Stephenson played just 22 minutes in this game, but came up huge once Victor Oladipo departed with a knee injury. This marks his third-straight game with at least 22 minutes played, as it's clear Indiana wants to get him more involved in the offense. While Stephenson's fantasy value is minimal at this point, he could see a huge boost if this Oladipo is anything serious at all.
