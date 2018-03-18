Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 25 points Saturday
Stephenson scored 25 points (10-15 FG, 2-3 3PT, 3-3 FT) to go with five rebounds, five assists and one steal in 29 minutes during Saturday's 109-102 loss to Washington.
Not only did Stephenson set a season-high with 25 points Saturday, the forward led all Indiana scorers from the bench in a loss. In addition, he was a rather efficient 10-15 from the field, setting a season-high with 10 made field goals as well. Not known as a prolific scorer, Stephenson last broke the 20 point mark on January 27. He will look to build upon his stellar scoring performance against the Lakers on Monday.
