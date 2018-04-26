Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scrappy play continues in Game 5

Stephenson registered 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and four assists across 23 minutes in Wednesday's 98-95 loss to the Cavaliers.

Steohenson continues to lock up on his defensive assignment in this series, while contributing double-digit points offensively for the fourth game in five tries. He should continue to see a little over 20 minutes in Game 6, with the opportunity to earn more if his energy level is what gets the Pacers to avoid elimination.

