Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Set to start Monday
Stephenson will start Monday against the Wizards.
Stephenson will enter the starting lineup in place of Victor Oladipo, who is unavailable with an illness. In five starts this season -- all coming with Oladipo sidelined -- Stephenson is averaging 14.0 points, 8.6 rebounds and 4.2 assists across 34.4 minutes per game.
