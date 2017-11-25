Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting in place of Oladipo (knee)

Stephenson will get the start in place of Victor Oladipo (knee) on Saturday against the Celtics.

With Oladipo nursing a bruised knee, Stephenson will move into the lineup one night after scoring 18 points to go with seven rebounds and five turnovers in a win over Toronto. Stephenson has somewhat bounced back after a rough start to the season and is averaging 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field, in November.