Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting in place of Oladipo (knee)
Stephenson will get the start in place of Victor Oladipo (knee) on Saturday against the Celtics.
With Oladipo nursing a bruised knee, Stephenson will move into the lineup one night after scoring 18 points to go with seven rebounds and five turnovers in a win over Toronto. Stephenson has somewhat bounced back after a rough start to the season and is averaging 7.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game, while shooting 50 percent from the field, in November.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 18 points in win over Toronto•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Two rebounds shy of double-double•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 points Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will be rested Monday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Plays team-high 25 minutes on Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 22 points in Game 4 loss•
-
Injury updates: Russell, Millsap go down
We've got expert analysis on the biggest injuries from around the league.
-
Fantasy Basketball Stock Watch
Injuries derailed the start of his Rockets' career, but Chris Paul is back on the right track...
-
Waiver Wire: Chalmers, Crabbe
As is often the case, injuries open doors for players -- and for Fantasy players. That is the...
-
Statistical Trend Watch
Dive into some of the most interesting trends of the Fantasy basketball season so far.
-
Week 6 Projections and Schedule
Check out the top players for the upcoming week, as well as the schedule for each team.
-
Keeper league advice
If you've got an eye on the future, we've got the advice you need. Here are our tips for approaching...