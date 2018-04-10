Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Tuesday

Stephenson will draw the start during Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hornets, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.

With Victor Oladipo (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) and Thaddeus Young (rest) out, the Pacers will deploy a new starting five, resulting in Stephenson drawing the start. In six prior starts this season, he's averaged 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.7 minutes.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories