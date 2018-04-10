Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Starting Tuesday
Stephenson will draw the start during Tuesday's regular-season finale against the Hornets, freelance sports writer Mark Montieth reports.
With Victor Oladipo (foot), Bojan Bogdanovic (rest) and Thaddeus Young (rest) out, the Pacers will deploy a new starting five, resulting in Stephenson drawing the start. In six prior starts this season, he's averaged 13.8 points, 8.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists in 33.7 minutes.
More News
