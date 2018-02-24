Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Teases triple-double off bench Friday
Stephenson scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-93 win over the Hawks.
He's become a big part of the Pacers' second unit over the last month, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 steals a game since Jan. 26. Stephenson's fantasy ceiling is limited by his role, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories does give him a respectable floor.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 15 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Set to start Monday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Will play Wednesday vs. Memphis•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Questionable with sore thigh•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 21 points Saturday•
-
Rankings: Where do the FAs fall?
Big free-agent pieces have finally started being signed, so we take an updated look at those...
-
Fantasy All-Star teams
With the All-Star weekend putting a pause on the action, we take a look at some of the superlatives...
-
NBA Stock Watch: Week 18
Who's moving up and down in the NBA? Isaiah Thomas might be moving the most after being shipped...
-
Waiver Wire: Trade rush potential
The trade deadline was unpredictable, and so was the impact it would have on Fantasy. That...
-
Trade deadline wrapup
Trying to make sense of the NBA trade deadline? We've got the lowdown on every move that went...
-
Cavs shake up Fantasy landscape
Chris Towers breaks down the Fantasy implications of the Cavaliers' busy trade deadline da...