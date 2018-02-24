Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Teases triple-double off bench Friday

Stephenson scored 13 points (6-12 FG, 1-5 3Pt) while adding eight rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 26 minutes off the bench during Friday's 116-93 win over the Hawks.

He's become a big part of the Pacers' second unit over the last month, averaging 12.5 points, 5.0 boards, 3.7 assists, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 steals a game since Jan. 26. Stephenson's fantasy ceiling is limited by his role, but his ability to contribute in multiple categories does give him a respectable floor.