Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Triple-double alert in Sunday's victory

Stephenson compiled eight points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.

Stephenson came out of nowhere to deliver a vintage performance, coming with just two points of a triple-double. Stephenson is a perplexing player who certainly has the ability to contribute across the board on any given night. Unfortunately, these nights come quite rarely. Despite this performance, he is not worth owning but could be a streaming option as the season comes to its conclusion.