Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Triple-double alert in Sunday's victory
Stephenson compiled eight points (3-13 FG, 0-6 3Pt, 2-3 FT), 10 rebounds, 10 assists and one steal in 27 minutes during Sunday's 123-117 victory over the Hornets.
Stephenson came out of nowhere to deliver a vintage performance, coming with just two points of a triple-double. Stephenson is a perplexing player who certainly has the ability to contribute across the board on any given night. Unfortunately, these nights come quite rarely. Despite this performance, he is not worth owning but could be a streaming option as the season comes to its conclusion.
More News
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores season-high 25 points Saturday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Drops 16 off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 18 points off bench•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Teases triple-double off bench Friday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Scores 15 off bench Sunday•
-
Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Heading back to bench Wednesday•
-
Final week hoops strategies
Trying to figure out who can deliver for Fantasy owners in the final week of the season? Jeff...
-
Hoops surprises -- good & bad
We look at the biggest surprises of the Fantasy Hoops season, and the likely impact on their...
-
Championship week waiver wire
Looking for someone who can take you to a championship in the final week? Check out the top...
-
Five biggest disappointments
Where did your Fantasy Hoops season go wrong? Juan Blanco nominates five suspects, starting...
-
End of Season Fantasy Awards
Who has done the most to help deliver in Fantasy Hoops? Mike Barner presents his four awards...
-
Week 24 Waiver Wire Targets
With Stephen Curry out for the rest of the regular season, you've gotta find a replacement....