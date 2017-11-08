Pacers' Lance Stephenson: Two rebounds shy of double-double
Stephenson supplied 14 points (5-9 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-5 FT), eight rebounds, two assists and one steal across 28 minutes during Tuesday's 117-112 loss to the Pelicans.
Stephenson posted just his second double-digit scoring effort of the year Tuesday. To say he hasn't found his stroke yet is probably an understatement, as he was shooting just 28.2 percent from the field coming into Tuesday. While it's possible his effort against the Pelicans will help turn his season around, it may be best for fantasy owners to wait until he shows consistent improvement.
