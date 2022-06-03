Stephenson underwent offseason surgery on his right knee, Scott Agness of FieldhouseFiles.com reports.

Stephenson, who is set to be a free agent in July, underwent surgery to remove loose particles in his right knee. The veteran guard averaged 8.3 points, 3.6 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 17.7 minutes of action during the 2022 season. Expect Stephenson to be ready for the 2022-23 season as long as he doesn't face any setbacks.